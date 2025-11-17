Saraswati Saree Depot standalone net profit rises 9.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.49% to Rs 208.39 crore

Net profit of Saraswati Saree Depot rose 9.82% to Rs 10.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.49% to Rs 208.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 164.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.208.39164.756.757.4815.4112.9513.9912.7210.519.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News