Oricon Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 93.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 46.09% to Rs 9.44 crore

Net profit of Oricon Enterprises declined 93.16% to Rs 8.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 128.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 46.09% to Rs 9.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.9.4417.51-108.90-40.439.735.188.693.418.79128.60

