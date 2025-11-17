Pranik Logistics standalone net profit rises 8.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 60.85% to Rs 38.78 crore

Net profit of Pranik Logistics rose 8.00% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 60.85% to Rs 38.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.38.7824.119.5712.773.562.932.442.341.891.75

