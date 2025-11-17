Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit rises 3.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.58% to Rs 1781.92 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Industries rose 3.86% to Rs 51.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.58% to Rs 1781.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1687.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

