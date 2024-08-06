Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India Nippon Electricals consolidated net profit rises 95.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales rise 16.71% to Rs 186.55 crore

Net profit of India Nippon Electricals rose 95.90% to Rs 18.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.71% to Rs 186.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 159.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales186.55159.84 17 OPM %8.966.21 -PBDT27.1615.44 76 PBT23.3711.67 100 NP18.149.26 96

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

