India Nippon Electricals consolidated net profit rises 95.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.71% to Rs 186.55 crore

Net profit of India Nippon Electricals rose 95.90% to Rs 18.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.71% to Rs 186.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 159.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.186.55159.848.966.2127.1615.4423.3711.6718.149.26

