India Nippon Electricals consolidated net profit rises 95.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.71% to Rs 186.55 croreNet profit of India Nippon Electricals rose 95.90% to Rs 18.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.71% to Rs 186.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 159.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales186.55159.84 17 OPM %8.966.21 -PBDT27.1615.44 76 PBT23.3711.67 100 NP18.149.26 96
Powered by Capital Market - Live News