Financials shares fall

Financials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Financial Services index falling 22.02 points or 0.2% at 11049.57 at 13:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Financial Services index, Repco Home Finance Ltd (down 3.73%), LIC Housing Finance Ltd (down 3.64%),Indian Bank (down 3.25%),Computer Age Management Services Ltd (down 3.15%),MAS Financial Services Ltd (down 3.09%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Punjab & Sind Bank (down 2.67%), HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd (down 2.5%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (down 2.31%), Rane Holdings Ltd (down 2.23%), and Angel One Ltd (down 2.18%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Home First Finance Company India Ltd (up 5.03%), Dhani Services Ltd (up 4.01%), and Dolat Algotech Ltd (up 3.66%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 401.47 or 0.77% at 52697.67.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 118.81 points or 0.75% at 15979.94.

The Nifty 50 index was up 27.65 points or 0.11% at 24083.25.

The BSE Sensex index was up 84.37 points or 0.11% at 78843.77.

On BSE,2342 shares were trading in green, 1502 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

