Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Telecommunication index falling 3.8 points or 0.12% at 3081.97 at 13:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 4.99%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.55%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 2.35%),Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.1%),Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 0.61%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.24%), and ITI Ltd (down 0.09%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Tejas Networks Ltd (up 2.55%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 1.32%), and OnMobile Global Ltd (up 1.27%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 401.47 or 0.77% at 52697.67.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 118.81 points or 0.75% at 15979.94.

The Nifty 50 index was up 27.65 points or 0.11% at 24083.25.

The BSE Sensex index was up 84.37 points or 0.11% at 78843.77.

On BSE,2342 shares were trading in green, 1502 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

