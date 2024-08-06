Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, Marico Ltd, Hitachi Energy India Ltd and BEML Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 August 2024. Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, Marico Ltd, Hitachi Energy India Ltd and BEML Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd tumbled 8.21% to Rs 559.15 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 24332 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27101 shares in the past one month.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd crashed 7.83% to Rs 429.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34225 shares in the past one month.

Marico Ltd lost 5.76% to Rs 633.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd shed 5.72% to Rs 10935.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10290 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4080 shares in the past one month.

BEML Ltd plummeted 5.58% to Rs 3941.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27320 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48505 shares in the past one month.

