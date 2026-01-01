Avance Technologies to acquire Hyderabad-based Pushpak AI

Avance Technologies has signed a non-binding term sheet to acquire upto 100% equity stake in Pushpak AI, a Hyderabad-based Computer Vision and Edge AI platform. The announcement comes amid rapid expansion in the global artificial intelligence market, which is estimated to reach USD 2.4 trillion by 2032.

This proposed acquisition would mark Avance Technologies' entry into the high-growth visual intelligence and edge AI ecosystem, a segment witnessing accelerated adoption across various industries, including manufacturing, infrastructure, smart cities, retail, logistics, and industrial automation.

Computer vision and edge-based AI analytics are emerging as core enablers of operational efficiency, safety compliance and real-time decision-making. In India, AI adoption is expected to contribute nearly USD 500 billion to GDP by 2035, with computer vision playing a pivotal role in surveillance, productivity tracking, intelligent traffic systems, and industrial automation.

The proposed acquisition shall enable Avance Technologies to exercise full strategic and operational control, allowing deeper integration of Pushpak AI's intellectual property, platforms and enterprise relationships to drive long-term shareholder value. Pushpak AI has built a diverse and credible enterprise client base, serving leading organisations across automotive, infrastructure, manufacturing, smart city, logistics and financial services sectors. Its solutions have been deployed by marquee clients including Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor Company, Hero, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Group, CMS Info Systems, IndiCold, Envoys, Everest Fleet, and Smart City Bhubaneswar. The platform also serves institutions and enterprises such as GMDA, Spice Money, RapiPay, DigiNexus, Vardhman Group, Shanthi Feeds, OnlyGood, along with government and defence linked institutions, including MCEME (Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering). This broad adoption across private enterprises, public infrastructure projects and institutional customers highlights Pushpak AI's scalability and readiness for large-scale, mission-critical deployments.