Dev IT gains after bagging Rs 2-cr order

Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 3:32 PM IST
Dev Information Technology rose 3.78% to Rs 33.79 after the company secured a noteworthy order worth Rs 1.90 crore from the Directorate of Food and Civil Supplies, an undertaking of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Gujarat.

According to an exchange filing, the order is for the Relational Database Management System (RDBMS) software platform used in the digital portal to provide services including the e-Rasan application, My Ration mobile app & portal, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) portal, and Jan Seva & Digital Sevasetu app.

The contract is expected to be executed over a period of approximately two months.

The company clarified that none of its promoters or members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

Dev Information Technology (Dev IT) is in the business of providing IT-enabled services. The company's consolidated net profit climbed 786.3% to Rs 71.88 crore on a 35% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 48.51 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 3:19 PM IST

