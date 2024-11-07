India Pesticides gains after Q2 PAT climbs 33% YoY to Rs 26 cr

India Pesticides rallied 3.24% to Rs 210.30 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 32.87% to Rs 25.91 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 19.50 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 13.27% year on year to Rs 228.78 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

As compared to Q1 FY25, the company's net profit increased by 33% and revenue grew by 3.82% in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 33.60 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024, up 26.69% as compared to Rs 26.52 crore reported in Q2 FY24.

EBITDA jumped 25.2% to Rs 39 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 31 crore posted in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin reduced to 16.6% in Q2 FY25 as against 15.1% posted in Q2 FY24.

On half-year basis, the company's net profit rose 29.64% to Rs 45.39 crore on 11.33% increase in revenue to Rs 449.15 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24. Cash flow from operations for the period stood at Rs 17 crore.

Anand S. Agarwal, director, founder & promoter of the company said, We continued our growth momentum in the second quarter of FY25 and achieved a Revenue growth of 13.6%, driven by increased volumes. This growth was further supported by favourable agricultural conditions, including above-average monsoon rainfall and higher crop sowing, which positively impacted demand.

Despite global industry challenges, including subdued demand and pricing pressures, we delivered a robust performance, marked by significant margin expansion across our key metrics. This improvement in margins highlights the effectiveness of our focus on operational efficiencies, high-quality niche products, and disciplined cost management, which together enabled us to enhance profitability even in a challenging market environment.

Our expansion initiatives are progressing as planned, strengthening our core capabilities and advancing infrastructure to support the production of specialty products. Looking ahead, we are focused on growth through expanding our customer base and enhancing our capabilities. Committed to continuous R&D and innovation, we are building a robust pipeline of products to meet evolving customer needs and maintain our competitive edge. Driven by our commitment to customer satisfaction, operational excellence, and social responsibility, we are prepared to navigate uncertainties and emerge stronger, backed by the unwavering support of our stakeholders.

India Pesticides (IPL) is one of the fastest growing, R&D driven and globally operating agrochemical companies. It is also a leading manufacturer of herbicide and fungicide technicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

