Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindalco Inds slumps after Novelis records 18% YoY fall in net income

Hindalco Inds slumps after Novelis records 18% YoY fall in net income

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hindalco Industries tumbled 8.35% to Rs 649.10 after the company's subsidiary Novelis Inc. reported 18% drop in net income to $128 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Novelis stated that the current periods net income includes $61 million in charges associated with the production interruptions at Sierre, as well as higher restructuring and impairment expense and lower operating performance, partially offset by a favorable change in metal price lag and unrealized derivatives year-over-year.

Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 increased 5% versus the prior year period to $4.3 billion, mainly driven by higher average aluminum prices and a 1% increase in total flat rolled product shipments to 945 kilotonnes.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 5% versus the prior year to $462 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, primarily driven by less favorable metal benefit due to a relatively rapid increase in aluminum scrap prices, unfavorable product mix, and a $25 million impact at Sierre as a result of the flood. These factors were partially offset by higher beverage packaging shipments.

Adjusted EBITDA per tonne was down 6% year-over-year to $489.

Net cash flow provided by operating activities was $374 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2025 compared to $290 million in the prior fiscal year period, primarily due to favorable changes in working capital.

Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries.

More From This Section

Hercules Hoists Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

TCS wins multi-year deal with Air France-KLM

HCL Technologies wins contract from Tasman District Council in New Zealand

Sensex tumbles 761 pts; pharma shares under pressure

Gulf Oil Lubricants Q2 PAT rises 15% YoY to Rs 84 crore

Hindalco Industries is an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 800 pts at 79,600, Nifty at 24,200; Auto, Metal, Pharma weigh

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 points table, top 5 highest goal-scorers

LIVE: MVA makes 5 promises, to give women Rs 3K per mth, waive off farmer loans of up to Rs 5 L

MSCI added stocks mixed; BSE, Oberoi gains nearly 3%, Alkem Labs down 2%

Swiggy IPO Day 2: 24% subscription, GMP up 2%; should you subscribe?

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story