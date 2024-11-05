UEFA Champions League 2024-25 points table, top 5 highest goal-scorers

Matchweek 4 of the UEFA Champions League will bring another set of action-packed matches as the top teams from Europe battle for an automatic qualification place in the knockout stages. Surprise league leaders Aston Villa, unbeaten after their 3 games, will look to stay on top for as long as possible. Their home win against Bayern boosted morale, keeping Unai Emery’s men right at the top of the table.

Liverpool are also level on points, with 3 wins from as many games, as Arne Slot’s men look in fine form in both their European and domestic pursuits so far.

Manchester City, Monaco, Brest, Bayer Leverkusen, Inter, and Sporting are all tied at 7 points, rounding up the current top 8 spots.

Defending champions Real Madrid, who faltered in the league’s early stages, will face AC Milan at home, hoping to move into the top 8 tonight. Another exciting fixture will take place at Anfield, where Liverpool will clash with German champions Bayer Leverkusen, welcoming their ex-player and current Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso in the away dugout.

A win over his former side will put Alonso and Leverkusen on 10 points, moving them ahead of Liverpool as well.

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Points Table UEFA Champions League points table Rank Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Aston Villa 3 3 0 0 6 0 6 9 2 Liverpool 3 3 0 0 6 1 5 9 3 Man City 3 2 1 0 9 0 9 7 4 Monaco 3 2 1 0 9 4 5 7 5 Brest 3 2 1 0 7 2 5 7 6 Leverkusen 3 2 1 0 6 1 5 7 7 Inter 3 2 1 0 5 0 5 7 8 Sporting 3 2 1 0 5 1 4 7 9 Arsenal 3 2 1 0 3 0 3 7 10 Barcelona 3 2 0 1 10 3 7 6 11 Dortmund 3 2 0 1 12 6 6 6 12 Real Madrid 3 2 0 1 8 4 4 6 13 Benfica 3 2 0 1 7 4 3 6 14 Juventus 3 2 0 1 6 4 2 6 15 LOSC 3 2 0 1 4 3 1 6 16 Feyenoord 3 2 0 1 6 7 -1 6 17 Atalanta 3 1 2 0 3 0 3 5 18 VfB Stuttgart 3 1 1 1 3 4 -1 4 19 PSG 3 1 1 1 2 3 -1 4 20 Celtic 3 1 1 1 6 8 -2 4 21 Sparta Praha 3 1 1 1 4 6 -5 4 22 Dinamo Zagreb 3 1 0 2 6 7 -1 3 23 Bayern 3 1 0 2 10 7 3 3 24 Girona 3 1 0 2 4 4 0 3 25 Milan 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1 3 26 Club Brugge 3 1 0 2 2 6 -4 3 27 Atlético Madrid 3 1 0 2 3 5 -2 3 28 PSV 3 0 2 1 0 4 -4 2 29 Bologna 3 0 1 2 0 4 -4 2 30 Shakhtar Donetsk 3 0 0 3 3 6 -3 0 31 RB Leipzig 3 0 0 3 1 5 -4 0 32 SK Sturm Graz 3 0 0 3 2 11 -9 0 33 Crvena zvezda 3 0 0 3 0 9 -9 0 34 RB Salzburg 3 0 0 3 0 9 -9 0 35 Young Boys 3 0 0 3 0 9 -9 0 36 Slovan Bratislava 3 0 0 3 1 11 -10 0

UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Topscorers Rank Name Team Matches Goals 1 Juninho Qarabag 2 4 2 Arni Frederiksberg KI 2 3 2 Harry Kane Bayern Munich 2 3 2 Jonathan David LOSC 2 3 2 Darius Olaru FCSB 2 3

