Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Football News / UEFA Champions League 2024-25 points table, top 5 highest goal-scorers

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 points table, top 5 highest goal-scorers

Manchester City, Monaco, Brest, Bayer Leverkusen, Inter, and Sporting are all tied at 7 points, rounding up the current top 8 spots.

UEFA Champions League 2024
UEFA Champions League 2024
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 3:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Matchweek 4 of the UEFA Champions League will bring another set of action-packed matches as the top teams from Europe battle for an automatic qualification place in the knockout stages. Surprise league leaders Aston Villa, unbeaten after their 3 games, will look to stay on top for as long as possible. Their home win against Bayern boosted morale, keeping Unai Emery’s men right at the top of the table.
 
Liverpool are also level on points, with 3 wins from as many games, as Arne Slot’s men look in fine form in both their European and domestic pursuits so far.
 
Manchester City, Monaco, Brest, Bayer Leverkusen, Inter, and Sporting are all tied at 7 points, rounding up the current top 8 spots.
 
Defending champions Real Madrid, who faltered in the league’s early stages, will face AC Milan at home, hoping to move into the top 8 tonight. Another exciting fixture will take place at Anfield, where Liverpool will clash with German champions Bayer Leverkusen, welcoming their ex-player and current Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso in the away dugout.
 
A win over his former side will put Alonso and Leverkusen on 10 points, moving them ahead of Liverpool as well.
  UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Points Table 
UEFA Champions League points table
Rank Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Aston Villa 3 3 0 0 6 0 6 9
2 Liverpool 3 3 0 0 6 1 5 9
3 Man City 3 2 1 0 9 0 9 7
4 Monaco 3 2 1 0 9 4 5 7
5 Brest 3 2 1 0 7 2 5 7
6 Leverkusen 3 2 1 0 6 1 5 7
7 Inter 3 2 1 0 5 0 5 7
8 Sporting 3 2 1 0 5 1 4 7
9 Arsenal 3 2 1 0 3 0 3 7
10 Barcelona 3 2 0 1 10 3 7 6
11 Dortmund 3 2 0 1 12 6 6 6
12 Real Madrid 3 2 0 1 8 4 4 6
13 Benfica 3 2 0 1 7 4 3 6
14 Juventus 3 2 0 1 6 4 2 6
15 LOSC 3 2 0 1 4 3 1 6
16 Feyenoord 3 2 0 1 6 7 -1 6
17 Atalanta 3 1 2 0 3 0 3 5
18 VfB Stuttgart 3 1 1 1 3 4 -1 4
19 PSG 3 1 1 1 2 3 -1 4
20 Celtic 3 1 1 1 6 8 -2 4
21 Sparta Praha 3 1 1 1 4 6 -5 4
22 Dinamo Zagreb 3 1 0 2 6 7 -1 3
23 Bayern 3 1 0 2 10 7 3 3
24 Girona 3 1 0 2 4 4 0 3
25 Milan 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1 3
26 Club Brugge 3 1 0 2 2 6 -4 3
27 Atlético Madrid 3 1 0 2 3 5 -2 3
28 PSV 3 0 2 1 0 4 -4 2
29 Bologna 3 0 1 2 0 4 -4 2
30 Shakhtar Donetsk 3 0 0 3 3 6 -3 0
31 RB Leipzig 3 0 0 3 1 5 -4 0
32 SK Sturm Graz 3 0 0 3 2 11 -9 0
33 Crvena zvezda 3 0 0 3 0 9 -9 0
34 RB Salzburg 3 0 0 3 0 9 -9 0
35 Young Boys 3 0 0 3 0 9 -9 0
36 Slovan Bratislava 3 0 0 3 1 11 -10 0
UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Top Goal-Scorers  Qarabag's Juninho is at the top of the goal-scoring leaderboard with six goals in three matches, closely followed by Arni Frederiksberg (KI), Harry Kane (Bayern), and Jonathan David (LOSC), who each have five goals. Darius Olaru (FCSB) rounds out the top scorers with four goals. 
UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Topscorers
Rank Name Team Matches Goals
1 Juninho Qarabag 2 4
2 Arni Frederiksberg KI 2 3
2 Harry Kane Bayern Munich 2 3
2 Jonathan David LOSC 2 3
2 Darius Olaru FCSB 2 3
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 points table, top 5 highest goal-scorers

Rodrygo doubtful for 'El Clasico' after muscle injury in Champions League

Aston Villa enjoying dream start to 1st UCL campaign, get 3rd straight win

Bayern, Man City continue winning streaks in Women's Champions League

Barcelona Femeni targets third straight title in Women's Champions League

Topics :Uefa Champions Leaguefootballsports

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story