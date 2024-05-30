Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IndiaNivesh reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

IndiaNivesh reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales rise 271.43% to Rs 0.52 crore

Net Loss of IndiaNivesh reported to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 271.43% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1035.19% to Rs 6.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.520.14 271 6.130.54 1035 OPM %-417.31-1685.71 -31.65-929.63 - PBDT-2.46-1.83 -34 3.15-2.41 LP PBT-2.66-2.02 -32 2.40-3.31 LP NP-2.28-1.09 -109 2.53-2.92 LP

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

