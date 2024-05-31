Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elgi Rubber Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.70 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Elgi Rubber Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.70 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.34% to Rs 95.09 crore

Net Loss of Elgi Rubber Company reported to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 16.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.34% to Rs 95.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 96.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 72.74% to Rs 11.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.04% to Rs 386.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 394.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales95.0996.38 -1 386.45394.50 -2 OPM %2.063.48 -6.444.25 - PBDT0.67-9.99 LP 21.8518.65 17 PBT-3.27-13.87 76 2.742.36 16 NP-1.70-16.09 89 11.666.75 73

