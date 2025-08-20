Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Ratings upgrades Yes Bank's LT rating to 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

India Ratings upgrades Yes Bank's LT rating to 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

Image
Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Yes Bank (YBL) said that India Ratings and Research has upgraded the bank's long-term issuer rating to 'IND AA-' from 'IND A' with 'stable' outlook.

India Ratings and Research stated that the rating upgrade factors in an improvement in the consolidated profitability in 1Q FY26 due to a material reduction in RIDF exposure to 9% (FY22: 11.5%) and a target of 5% by FY27, leading to improved net interest margins (NIMs).

The increased focus on retail and SME in the loan mix to around 60% in FY25 (FY20: 36%) indicates a shift away from corporate lending, resulting in sustainable improvement in return on assets (ROA).

Furthermore, the upgrade also reflects the banks improved asset quality, minimal provisioning for legacy stressed assets (net non-performing assets + net security receipts +net restructured assets), and ongoing enhancement in the deposit profile.

Moreover, the bank maintains an adequate capital position, with a capital adequacy ratio of 16.2% and Tier-I capital at 14%, backed by internal accruals which are sufficient for 11%-12% growth in advances over the near to medium term.

India Ratings also considers the proposed acquisition of a 20% stake by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in YBL, expected to enhance the banks strategic direction and governance framework.

The ratings also factor in YBLs investments in low-yielding RIDF deposits due to priority sector lending (PSL) shortfalls and elevated cost-to-income ratio over several fiscals.

Yes Bank is a full-service commercial bank, providing a complete range of products, services and digital offerings, to corporate, micro, small and medium enterprises and retail customers. As of June 2025, the bank had a network of over 1,253 branches and 1330 ATMs, with deposits of Rs 2.75 trillion, net advances of Rs 2.41 trillion and total assets of INR4.1 trillion.

The scrip was up 0.05% to currently trade at Rs 19.36 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NSE SME Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure hits a pothole on listing day

Parliament adjourned till noon amid opposition uproar over Bihar electoral roll revision

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Pharmaceuticals sees total outlay of Rs 38543 crore so far

Insolation Energy gains as arm begins operations at new 3 GW solar module plant in RJ

Nifty trades above 25,000 level; IT shares rally

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story