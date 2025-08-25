Paper stocks rally as Centre sets Minimum Import Price on virgin multi-layer paper board

Paper stocks were in heavy demand on Friday after the government imposed a Minimum Import Price (MIP) on virgin multi-layer paper board (VPB), a move aimed at supporting domestic manufacturers.

Shares of JK Paper surged 13.6%, Emami Paper Mills jumped 13.5%, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers gained 12.4%, West Coast Paper Mills rose 12%, while Andhra Paper and Seshasayee Paper climbed 7% each. NR Agarwal Industries was up 5%.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), through a notification dated 22 August, amended the import policy for certain paper and paperboard categories, fixing the MIP at Rs 67,220 per metric tonne on a cost, insurance, and freight (CIF) basis till 31 March 2026. The MIP applies under ITC (HS) Codes 48059100, 48059200, 48059300, 48109200 and 48109900. Imports will continue to require registration under the Paper Import Monitoring System (PIMS), while stock lot imports remain prohibited.