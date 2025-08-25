Paper stocks rally as Centre sets Minimum Import Price on virgin multi-layer paper board

Paper stocks were in heavy demand on Friday after the government imposed a Minimum Import Price (MIP) on virgin multi-layer paper board (VPB), a move aimed at supporting domestic manufacturers.Shares of JK Paper surged 13.6%, Emami Paper Mills jumped 13.5%, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers gained 12.4%, West Coast Paper Mills rose 12%, while Andhra Paper and Seshasayee Paper climbed 7% each. NR Agarwal Industries was up 5%.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), through a notification dated 22 August, amended the import policy for certain paper and paperboard categories, fixing the MIP at Rs 67,220 per metric tonne on a cost, insurance, and freight (CIF) basis till 31 March 2026. The MIP applies under ITC (HS) Codes 48059100, 48059200, 48059300, 48109200 and 48109900. Imports will continue to require registration under the Paper Import Monitoring System (PIMS), while stock lot imports remain prohibited.
The Indian Paper Manufacturer Association had approached the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) in June, seeking an anti-dumping probe into imports of VPB from Indonesia.
Analysts noted that raw material prices have been stable for paper companies, while demand is expected to pick up on the back of festive season packaging requirements, education-related consumption, and NCERT textbook changes. With capacity expansions underway and Q3-Q4 being seasonally strong quarters for the sector, the policy change is seen as further strengthening domestic paper makers.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app