NSE SME Studio LSD's market premiere struggles to find an audience

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Shares of Studio LSD was trading at Rs 41.05 on the NSE, a discount of 23.98% compared with the issue price of Rs 54.

The scrip was listed at Rs 43.20, a discount of 20% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 43.20 and a low of Rs 41.05. About 1.32 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Studio LSD's IPO was subscribed 3.11 times. The issue opened for bidding on 18 August 2025 and it closed on 20 August 2025. The price of the IPO is fixed between Rs 51-54 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 1,10,00,000 shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 2,750,000 shares. The promoter shareholding in the company diluted to 73.50% post-IPO from 100% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for construction of a studio, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

Studio LSD is a multimedia production house specializing in original and captivating stories, partnering with artists from the film and television industry. The company is involved in the content-making process, from idea to distribution, including project financing, hiring actors and crew members, scouting locations, creating sets, managing the budgets, and overseeing the entire production and post-production process. The company has consistently produced shows across various television channels, showcasing its expertise in storytelling and entertainment. The company had 16 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 104.47 crore and a net profit of Rs 11.67 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

