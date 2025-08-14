Vishal Mega Mart posts over 37% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; store count rises to 717

Vishal Mega Mart has reported 37.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 206.1 crore on a 21% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,140.3 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

For Q1 FY26, the category-wise revenue contribution was 47.4% for Apparel, 27.3% for General Merchandise and 25.1% for FMCG. For the quarter, Own brands contribution to revenue was 75.8%.

EBITDA improved by 25.6% to Rs 459.2 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 365.6 crore in Q1 FY25. Operating EBITDA margin was 14.6% in Q1 FY26 as against 14.1% in Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 276 crore, up by 37.4% from Rs 200.8 crore in Q1 FY25.

As on 30 June 2025, the company operates 717 stores across 472 cities spanning a total retail area of nearly 12.4 million square feet. As on 30 June 2025, the company had a consumer base of nearly 151 million. The company has extended its quick commerce initiative to 670 stores across 445 cities and a registered user base of 9.8 million. Gunender Kapur, managing director and chief executive officer said: In Q1 FY26, we continued to deliver a strong performance in both revenue and profitability and demonstrated the strength of our purpose-led strategy of making aspirations affordable for consumers across geographies in India.

Revenue from operations grew by 21% to Rs 3,140.3 crore driven by healthy double-digit SSSG of 10.5% (Adjusted SSSG of 11.4%). Revenue growth YoY is impacted on account of Eid and Ugadi festivals preponement to Q4 FY25 (March25) from Q1 FY26 (April25). Last year, these festivals were in Q1 FY25 (April24). Growth was mainly driven by continued strength of our own brands portfolio, strong footfall and store additions. During the quarter, we added 23 gross new stores, in-line with our store opening momentum. We expanded our presence in South India (Karnataka, Kerala, among others) and opened a new store in Gujarat and Maharashtra each and are encouraged by the early response.