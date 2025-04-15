India's automotive industry contributes 7.1% to India's Gross Domestic Product says NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog recently released a report titled Automotive Industry: Powering Indias Participation in Global Value Chains, Indias automotive industry is a cornerstone of the nations manufacturing and economic growth, contributing 7.1% to Indias Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 49% to manufacturing GDP. As the fourth-largest automobile producer globally, India possesses the scale and strategic depth to emerge as a global leader in the automotive value chain. The sector spans a vast ecosystem, from vehicle assembly and auto component manufacturing to deep interlinkages with critical industries such as steel, electronics, rubber, IT, and logistics. In recent years, India has seen exponential growth in vehicle production, with over 28 million units manufactured in 202324 alone. The industry's contribution goes beyond industrial output, and it supports millions of direct and indirect jobs, spurs innovation, and is central to India's green mobility transition, industrial ambitions, and trade strategy. Despite a strong manufacturing base, India holds only 3% share in global traded auto components, highlighting a vast scope for expansion.

