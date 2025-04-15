Dr Lal Pathlabs introduces highly specialized Amyloidosis test

Dr Lal Pathlabs has introduced Amyloid Typing by Laser Capture Microdissection & Mass Spectrometry - a breakthrough test for accurately identifying different types of Amyloid proteins. With this launch, Dr Lal Pathlabs becomes the first diagnostic chain in South Asia to offer this highly specialized test.

Amyloidosis is a disease where the abnormal or misfolded amyloid protein accumulates in various vital organs leading to loss of function or even death in some cases. More than 40 types of Amyloid proteins are discovered till date, and precise knowledge about the type of Amyloid helps doctors in choosing the correct treatment or management plan for the patient. Kidney, Heart, Lungs, Skin are the most common involved, however any organ in the body can be affected.

Commenting on the launch, Shankha Banerjee, CEO of Dr. Lal PathLabs, said, Our mission is to bring world-class diagnostics to India. By introducing this advanced Amyloidosis test, we aim to provide doctors with critical insights for accurate diagnosis and personalized treatment. We are proud to be the first diagnostic chain in South Asia to offer this cutting-edge solution.

Dr. Lal PathLabs has launched this test, under the guidance of National Amyloidosis Centre, London (UK).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News