Quality Power Electrical Equipments wins order of Rs 19.7 cr

Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Quality Power Electrical Equipments has an order worth Rs 19.7 crore for supply of reactors for Power Transmission - Coil Products for Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) application. The project supports renewable energy integration into the grid, in line with India's growing focus on a more sustainable and resilient energy infrastructure.

This is the second consecutive order from the same client within a span of four months.

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

