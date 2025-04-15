Quality Power Electrical Equipments wins order of Rs 19.7 cr

Quality Power Electrical Equipments has an order worth Rs 19.7 crore for supply of reactors for Power Transmission - Coil Products for Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) application. The project supports renewable energy integration into the grid, in line with India's growing focus on a more sustainable and resilient energy infrastructure.

This is the second consecutive order from the same client within a span of four months.

