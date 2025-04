Capacite Infraprojects has received Letter of Intent (LOI) from TenX Realty (a step-down subsidiary of Raymond), for a total contract value of Rs 220 crore, for Civil Core & Shell Works for Project - The Address by GS - Bandra Project including 2 Basement, G-23 floors & Non-Tower area at Nirmal Nagar, Off western Express Highway, Bandra (E) 400051.

