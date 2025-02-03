India's coal production hits 2025 104.43 MT in January 2025, up 4.38% on year

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Indias coal sector continues to demonstrate resilience and growth. Total coal production during January 2025 hit 104.43 MT, marking 4.38% increase over 100.05 MT recorded during the corresponding period of the previous year. The contribution from Captive, Commercial and Other Entities for January 2025 has also been particularly strong, with production surging to 19.68 MT, 31.07% rise from 15.01 MT in the corresponding period of the previous year. On a broader scale, the cumulative coal production up to January 2025 has climbed to 830.66 MT, marking a 5.88% increase from 784.51 MT recorded during the corresponding period of the previous year. Coal dispatch has also kept pace with this growth. The total coal dispatch during January 2025 stands at 92.40 MT, registering 6.31% increase from 86.92 MT in the corresponding period of the previous year. Similarly, Coal dispatch has also kept pace with this growth. The total coal dispatch during January 2025 stands at 92.40 MT, registering 6.31% increase from 86.92 MT in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

