Pitti Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Parshva Enterprises Ltd, SRG Housing Finance Ltd, Paramount Communications Ltd and Genesys International Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 February 2025.

Pitti Engineering Ltd crashed 9.88% to Rs 1046 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 9909 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2693 shares in the past one month.

Parshva Enterprises Ltd lost 9.67% to Rs 173.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1557 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 323 shares in the past one month.

SRG Housing Finance Ltd tumbled 9.17% to Rs 316.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 374 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 692 shares in the past one month.

Paramount Communications Ltd plummeted 8.58% to Rs 63.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

Genesys International Corporation Ltd pared 8.18% to Rs 840.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17460 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37886 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

