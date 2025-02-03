Volumes jump at Saregama India Ltd counter

Saregama India Ltd saw volume of 49.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.90 lakh shares

Metro Brands Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Westlife Foodworld Ltd, Devyani International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 February 2025.

Metro Brands Ltd recorded volume of 11.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 97058 shares. The stock gained 5.87% to Rs.1,308.85. Volumes stood at 1.23 lakh shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd saw volume of 39.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.26 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.34% to Rs.329.45. Volumes stood at 15.84 lakh shares in the last session.

Westlife Foodworld Ltd registered volume of 7.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 94099 shares. The stock rose 4.16% to Rs.812.10. Volumes stood at 4.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Devyani International Ltd registered volume of 102.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.76 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.36% to Rs.186.16. Volumes stood at 32.92 lakh shares in the last session.

