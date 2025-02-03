Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Saregama India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Saregama India Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Saregama India Ltd saw volume of 49.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.90 lakh shares

Metro Brands Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Westlife Foodworld Ltd, Devyani International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 February 2025.

Saregama India Ltd saw volume of 49.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.90 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.98% to Rs.536.75. Volumes stood at 2.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Metro Brands Ltd recorded volume of 11.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 97058 shares. The stock gained 5.87% to Rs.1,308.85. Volumes stood at 1.23 lakh shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd saw volume of 39.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.26 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.34% to Rs.329.45. Volumes stood at 15.84 lakh shares in the last session.

Westlife Foodworld Ltd registered volume of 7.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 94099 shares. The stock rose 4.16% to Rs.812.10. Volumes stood at 4.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades 300 pts lower at 77,200; FMCG, Banks, OMCs drag; IT up; SMIDs down

India, UK to resume talks on proposed trade agreement from Feb 24: Official

Record tax cuts in Budget to spur consumption, says CEA Nageswaran

Maharashtra govt contemplating use of AI in agriculture sector: Ajit Pawar

Bajaj Finance share rises 5%, hits record high post Budget 2025; here's why

Devyani International Ltd registered volume of 102.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.76 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.36% to Rs.186.16. Volumes stood at 32.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's coal production hits 2025 104.43 MT in January 2025, up 4.38% on year

Nifty below 23,350 mark; FMCG shares decline

Pitti Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Key minerals output continues to witness strong growth during FY 2024-25

Swan Energy's subsidiary bags supply contract worth Rs 111 crore

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story