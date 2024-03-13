Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's Consumer Price Inflation Eases To 5.09% In February

India's Consumer Price Inflation Eases To 5.09% In February

Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's consumer price inflation softened marginally in February, data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed Tuesday. The consumer price index posted an annual growth of 5.09 percent in February.

This was slightly slower than January's 5.1 percent increase and economists' forecast of 5.02 percent rise. In the same period last year, inflation was 6.44 percent.

Meanwhile, food price inflation advanced to 8.66 percent from 8.30 percent a month ago.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Reserve Bank of India aims to keep overall inflation within the tolerance band of 2-6 percent.

Month-on-month, consumer prices gained 0.16 percent in February, reversing a 0.11 percent fall in January, data showed today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth weak

Stocks may open on firm note

Monthly household consumption expenditure more than doubled in last decade, HCES Survey Reveals

Sensex tumbles 628 pts; PSU bank rally for 2nd day

US Market rebounds on bargain buying

Indiabulls Housing board to mull fund raising proposal

Jyoti Structures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

IL &amp; FS Energy Development Co. standalone net profit declines 90.61% in the December 2023 quarter

Board of Lumax Industries approves setting up of new plant at Sanand and expansion at Chakan plant

INR Consolidates In Narrow Range

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 8:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story