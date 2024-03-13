Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Railtel Corporation of India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Paisalo Digital Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd, Rites Ltd and Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 March 2024.

Paisalo Digital Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd, Rites Ltd and Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 March 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd crashed 20.00% to Rs 308.4 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Paisalo Digital Ltd lost 19.82% to Rs 112.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Swan Energy Ltd tumbled 18.27% to Rs 443.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rites Ltd slipped 16.69% to Rs 577.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Partly Paidup plummeted 13.72% to Rs 78. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

RailTel Corp edges higher after bagging contract worth Rs 140 crore from Prasar Bharati

RailTel Corp bags order worth Rs 125 crore from Western Railways

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

KCP Sugar &amp; Industries Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Fiberweb (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Zydus Lifesciences launches cancer drug - IBYRA in India

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Sensex slumps 906 pts; Nifty sinks below 22,000; VIX surges 5.82%

Australia Market climbs 0.22%

Pound Struggles To Recover Above $1.28 Mark; UK Economy Returns To Growth

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story