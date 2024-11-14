Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India's exchange rate policy is well-articulated and has remained consistent over the years says RBI Governor

India's exchange rate policy is well-articulated and has remained consistent over the years says RBI Governor

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India noted in a speech that Indias exchange rate policy is well-articulated and has remained consistent over the years. Indias exchange rate regime is market-determined, and the Reserve Bank does not target a level or band of the exchange rate. The forex interventions are carried out to ensure an orderly movement of the exchange rate and to curb undue volatility, anchor market expectations and ensure overall financial stability. It is important to note that the exchange rate is also a barometer of an economys inherent strength. If the Indian Rupee (INR) has remained relatively stable despite severe external shocks including the largest and steepest tightening by the Fed in 2022 and 2023, it speaks volumes about the sea change in our macro fundamentals from the Taper Tantrum days.

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

