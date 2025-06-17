India's exports to grow robustly and resiliently supported by government continuous efforts: PHDCCI

Indias cumulative total exports (merchandise and services) registered a y-o-y growth of over 5%, increasing from USD 134.6 billion during April-May 2024 to USD 142.4 billion during April-May 2025. This resilient exports growth is driven by positive momentum of 3% in merchandise and 9.1% in services exports during the same period, said Shri Hemant Jain, President, PHDCCI, in a press statement.

In May 2025, Indias overall exports (merchandise and services combined) accelerated to USD 71.12 billion, marking a 2.7% increase compared to the same month last year. This growth is driven by high merchandise exports of electronic goods (54.1%), marine products (26.8%), organic and inorganic chemicals (16%), drugs and pharmaceuticals (7.4%), and readymade garments of textiles (11.3%), among others. On the import side, declines were seen in categories such as pulses, transport equipment, fertilizers, crude oil, coal, gold, and vegetable oils , he said.