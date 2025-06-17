Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon launches QIP with floor price of Rs 340.20/share

Biocon launches QIP with floor price of Rs 340.20/share

Image
Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Biocon informed that its board has approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 340.20 per equity share.

The company's board authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Monday, 16 June 2025.

The floor price of Rs 340.20 is at a discount of 4.79% to the scrips previous closing price of Rs 357.30 on the BSE.

The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue. The issue price will be determined in consultation with the book running lead managers appointed for the issue.

Biocon is an innovation-led global biopharmaceutical company focused on improving affordable access to complex therapies for chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. It has developed and commercialized novel biologics, biosimilars, and complex small molecule APIs in India and several key global markets, as well as generic formulations in the U.S. and Europe

The companys consolidated net profit surged 154.2% to Rs 344.50 crore on a 12.8% jump in net sales to Rs 4,358.10 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.78% to currently trade at Rs 360.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Godrej Properties gains after acquiring new project in Pune's Upper Kharadi

AXISCADES Tech rallies on strategic alliance with Europe's Indra

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd Falls 0.94%

Macrotech Developers Ltd Spurts 1.32%

INDRA and AXISCADES Technologies sign agreement

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story