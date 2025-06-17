Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties acquires Land parcel

Godrej Properties acquires Land parcel

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
Of 16-Acre in Upper Kharadi, Pune

Godrej Properties, second of its acquisition this month has acquired 16-acre land parcel in the KharadiWagholi belt, taking the estimated cumulative revenue potential from the two developments to approximately INR 7,300 crore. The development on this land will primarily comprise premium group housing and high-street retail. The project will have a developable potential of ~ 2.5 million square feet with an estimated revenue potential of INR 3,100 crore.

The land parcel is strategically located within the promising micro-market of Kharadi-Wagholi, offering good connectivity to major commercial hubs, and is in close proximity to IT hubs in Viman Nagar, Magarpatta, and Hadapsar. The location also offers access to well-developed social infrastructure, which includes schools, hospitals, malls, restaurants, and premium hotels, further enhancing the areas appeal for homebuyers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

