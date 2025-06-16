India's exports up 5.75% on year in this fiscal, imports gain 6.52%

India's total exports (Merchandise and Services combined) for May 2025 are estimated at US$ 71.12 Billion, registering a positive growth of 2.77 percent vis-?-vis May 2024. Total imports (Merchandise and Services combined) for May 2025 are estimated at US$ 77.75 Billion, registering a negative growth of (-) 1.02 percent vis-?-vis May 2024.

India's total export during April-May 2025 is estimated at US$ 142.43 Billion registering a positive growth of 5.75 percent. Total import during April-May 2025 is estimated at US$ 159.57 Billion registering a growth of 6.52 percent.

Merchandise exports during May 2025 were US$ 38.73 Billion as compared to US$ 39.59 Billion in May 2024. Merchandise imports during May 2025 were US$ 60.61 Billion as compared to US$ 61.68 Billion in May 2024.

Merchandise exports during April-May 2025 were US$ 77.19 Billion as compared to US$ 74.89 Billion during April-May 2024, down marginally. Merchandise imports during April-May 2025 were US$ 125.52 Billion as compared to US$ 116.16 Billion during April-May 2024, up 8%. Merchandise trade deficit during April-May 2025 was US$ 48.33 Billion as compared to US$ 41.27 Billion during April-May 2024. The estimated value of services export for May 2025 is US$ 32.39 Billion as compared to US$ 29.61 Billion in May 2024. The estimated value of services imports for May 2025 is US$ 17.14 Billion as compared to US$ 16.88 Billion in May 2024.

Exports of Electronic Goods (54.1%), Marine Products (26.79%), Tobacco (22.69%), Meat, Dairy & Poultry Products (16.87%), Organic & Inorganic Chemicals (16%), Mica, Coal & Other Ores, Minerals Including Processed Minerals (11.65%), Rmg Of All Textiles (11.35%), Spices (11.19%), Other Cereals (9.64%), Jute Mfg. Including Floor Covering (9.5%), Coffee (8.18%), Drugs & Pharmaceuticals (7.38%), Leather & Leather Products (6.89%), Fruits & Vegetables (2.56%), Tea (2.3%), Ceramic Products & Glassware (2.27%), Carpet (1%) record positive growth during May 2025 over the corresponding month of last year. Imports of Pulses (-51.89%), Transport Equipment (-28.23%), Fertilisers, Crude & Manufactured (-26.64%), Petroleum, Crude & Products (-26.14%), Newsprint (-20.57%), Coal, Coke & Briquettes, Etc. (-19.37%), Pearls, Precious & Semi-Precious Stones (-18.51%), Metaliferrous Ores & Other Minerals (-13.53%), Gold (-12.6%), Vegetable Oil (-3.61%) record negative growth during May 2025 over the corresponding month of last year.

Services exports is estimated to grow by 9.11 percent during April-May 2025 over April-May 2024.