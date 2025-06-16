Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Unemployment Rate spikes to 5.6% in May-25 from 5.1% in previous month

Unemployment Rate spikes to 5.6% in May-25 from 5.1% in previous month

Image
Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Ministry of Statistics stated today that India's Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) in Current Weekly Status (CWS) among persons of age 15 years and above was 54.8% during May 2025 as compared to 55.6% during April, 2025. LFPR in rural areas was 56.9% and LFPR in urban areas was 50.4% during May, 2025 for persons of the same age group.

LFPR in CWS for male of age 15 years and above in rural and urban areas were respectively 78.3% and 75.1% during May, 2025 which marked a marginal decline from the corresponding LFPR estimates of 79.0% and 75.3% respectively for rural and urban areas during April, 2025.

LFPR among female of age 15 years and above for rural areas was 36.9% during May, 2025.

Worker Population Ratio (WPR) in CWS in rural areas among persons of age 15 years and above was 54.1% during May, 2025. WPR in urban areas among persons of the same age group was 46.9% in May 2025 with the overall WPR at the country level observed as 51.7% during May, 2025 as compared to 52.8% observed during April, 2025.

WPR for female of age 15 years and above for rural and urban areas were respectively 35.2% and 23.0% in May, 2025 and the overall female WPR of the same age group at the country level was observed as 31.3%.

Unemployment Rate (UR) in CWS among persons of age 15 years and above has increased to 5.6% in May, 2025 from 5.1% in April, 2025. The female UR was a touch higher at 5.8% compared to the male UR of 5.6% at the country level during May, 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

