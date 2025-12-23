India's financial stability parameters remained robust, says RBI Governor

The RBI Governor, Sanjay Malhotra, in his statement published in the monthly Bulletin for December 2025 talked about the financial stability of the country being robust.

The system-level financial parameters related to capital adequacy, liquidity, asset quality and profitability of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) continue to remain robust.

Similarly, the system-level parameters of NBFCs too are sound, with adequate capital position and improved gross nonperforming asset (GNPA) ratios. The total flow of resources to the commercial sector has strengthened, bolstered by greater nonbank intermediation.

In the current financial year so far, the total flow of resources was Rs.20.1 lakh crore vis-vis Rs.16.5 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Outstanding credit from bank and non-bank sources increased by 13 per cent (y-o-y).