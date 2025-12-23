Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's financial stability parameters remained robust, says RBI Governor

India's financial stability parameters remained robust, says RBI Governor

Image
Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 2:54 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The RBI Governor, Sanjay Malhotra, in his statement published in the monthly Bulletin for December 2025 talked about the financial stability of the country being robust.

The system-level financial parameters related to capital adequacy, liquidity, asset quality and profitability of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) continue to remain robust.

Similarly, the system-level parameters of NBFCs too are sound, with adequate capital position and improved gross nonperforming asset (GNPA) ratios. The total flow of resources to the commercial sector has strengthened, bolstered by greater nonbank intermediation.

In the current financial year so far, the total flow of resources was Rs.20.1 lakh crore vis-vis Rs.16.5 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Outstanding credit from bank and non-bank sources increased by 13 per cent (y-o-y).

Bank credit growth too has seen an uptick in recent months. Sector-wise data reveals that the growth was supported by sustained lending to retail and service sector segments.

Industrial credit growth firmed up, aided by buoyant credit flow to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Large industries also recorded improvement in credit growth.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fiscal position of Centre and States remained resilient in first half of FY26

Strong domestic demand helping economic growth stay robust, says RBI

Indian economy was not fully immune to global headwinds but coordinated policies built resilience; says RBI Bulletin

Public sector banks competing on equal footing with private and foreign banks, says Commerce Minister

Rabi acreage rises 1.41% on year

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story