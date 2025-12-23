Indian economy was not fully immune to global headwinds but coordinated policies built resilience; says RBI Bulletin

The RBI released its monthly bulletin for December 2025. The RBI mentioned that global uncertainty retreated further from its highly elevated levels. Major equity markets experienced volatile movements due to concerns about stretched market valuations.

The Indian economy, supported by resilient domestic demand in Q2:2025-26, grew at its fastest pace in the last six quarters. High-frequency indicators for November suggest that overall economic activity has held up with demand conditions remaining robust. Headline CPI inflation edged up but continued to remain below the lower tolerance level.

Financial conditions remained benign, and the flow of financial resources to the commercial sector remained robust. Indias current account deficit moderated in Q2:2025-26 over the same period last year, supported by a lower merchandise trade deficit, robust services exports, and strong remittance receipts.