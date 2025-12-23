Fiscal position of Centre and States remained resilient in first half of FY26

The fiscal position of the Centre and States remained resilient during H1:2025-26. Their receipts were broadly in line with trends observed during H1: 2024-25.

Both the Centre and States have demonstrated commitment to prudent fiscal management through containment of revenue expenditure, while maintaining capital expenditure.

This has resulted in improvement in the quality of expenditure for the Centre as well as States, which bodes well for medium-term growth prospects and fiscal consolidation.

During H1:2025-26, moderation in tax receipts was partially offset by robust non-tax revenue as well as non-debt capital receipts of the Centre.

Overall, the Centre has collected almost half of its budgeted revenue in H1:2025-26 while containing its expenditure to less than half of the budget estimates for 2025-26.