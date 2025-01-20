India's forex reserves decline by $8.7 billion to $625.87 billion

Indias foreign exchange (forex) reserves declined $8.714 billion to $625.871 billion in the week ended January 10, according to the latest RBI data.

For the week ended January 10, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $9.469 billion to $536.011 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Gold reserves increased by $792 million to $67.883 billion during the week. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were down by $33 million to $17.781 billion, the RBI said.

Indias reserve position with the IMF was down by $4 million at $4.195 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

