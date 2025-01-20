JM Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 14.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.99% to Rs 272.87 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Services Pvt declined 14.59% to Rs 23.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 28.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.99% to Rs 272.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 237.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.272.87237.2942.9541.5438.4045.8130.1137.8723.9428.03

