Western Transmission Gujarat standalone net profit rises 9.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.75% to Rs 7.37 crore

Net profit of Western Transmission Gujarat rose 9.52% to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.75% to Rs 7.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.7.377.8291.7286.574.514.094.414.083.222.94

