DCM Shriram consolidated net profit rises 9.01% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of DCM Shriram rose 9.01% to Rs 262.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 240.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.82% to Rs 3349.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3022.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3349.953022.9214.8114.73494.31465.41385.52388.77262.14240.48

