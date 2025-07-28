Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves dip by $1.18 billion to $695.49 billion

India's forex reserves dip by $1.18 billion to $695.49 billion

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
India's forex reserves dipped by $1.18 billion to $695.49 billion for the week ending July 18, data by the Reserve Bank of India showed on Friday.

For the week ended July 18, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, slipped by $1.201 billion to $587.609 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

However, the gold reserves increased by $150 million to $84.499 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $119 million to $18.683 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF declined by $13 million to $4.698 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

