VA Tech Wabag secures Rs 380-cr order from BWSSB

VA Tech Wabag announced that it has secured an order funded by World Bank, worth approximately Rs 380 crore from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) for developing energy-efficient water reuse facilities in Bengaluru.

The order entails design, engineering, construction and commissioning (EPC) of wastewater treatment plants (WWTPS) with tertiary treatment facility, biogas generation, solar sludge drying beds and intermediate pumping stations along with associated piping works, scheduled to be completed over 30 months, followed by 10 years of operation and maintenance (O&M).

These advanced WWTPs, located at four sites in Bommanahalli under the Karnataka Water Security and Disaster Resilience Program, are vital for the regions long-term water sustainability. Utilizing cutting-edge treatment technologies, they enable industrial reuse of tertiary-treated wastewater, reducing freshwater demand and strengthening Bengalurus water security.

S Natrajan, vice president, head-sales & marketing, India Cluster said, Securing this prestigious repeat order from BWSSB not only reinforces WABAGs leadership in the recycling and reuse sector, but also underscores our commitment to pioneering innovation and sustainability in the water sector. We are proud to contribute to Karnatakas water security mission by delivering cutting-edge solutions that enable water reuse, reduce environmental impact, and set a benchmark for sustainable development. Va Tech Wabag is engaged in the business of the water treatment field. Its principal activities include design, supply, installation, construction, and operational management of drinking water, wastewater treatment, industrial water treatment, and desalination plants.