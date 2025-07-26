Persistent Systems consolidated net profit rises 38.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.79% to Rs 3333.59 crore

Net profit of Persistent Systems rose 38.68% to Rs 424.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 306.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.79% to Rs 3333.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2737.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3333.592737.1718.3516.63649.19471.74555.41400.54424.94306.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News