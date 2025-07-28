GIFT Nifty hints towards positive start to equities on Dalal Street

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty August 2025 futures were trading 23.50 points (or 0.09%) lower in early trade, suggesting a flat to mildly positive opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,979.96 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,138.59 crore in the Indian equity market on 25 July 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 30,508.66crore in the cash market during July 2025. This follows their cash purchase of shares worth Rs 7,488.98 crore in June 2024.

Global Markets: Asian markets traded mixed on Monday as investors awaited further details on upcoming U.S.-China trade talks, set to begin later in the day in Stockholm. The talksled by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifengare expected to cover a broader range of topics, and Bessent anticipates an extension of the current trade truce between the worlds two largest economies. A trade deal between the U.S. and EU boosted market sentiment and offered some clarity ahead of major policy decisions by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan later in the week. One could expect more trade deals to be announced this week as nations race to conclude trade agreements with the US, before the August 1 deadline that has been self-imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

On Wall Street, all three major averages finished in positive territory on Friday and posted gains for the weekly period. The S&P 500 ended the session 0.40% higher, closing at 6,388.64, while the Nasdaq Composite finished the day up 0.24% to reach 21,108.32. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose 208.01 points, or 0.47%, to settle at 44,901.92. Domestic Market: The domestic equity benchmarks ended deep in the red on Friday, with the Nifty 50 breaching the key 24,850 level and posting losses for the second straight session. The selloff was broad-based, sparing only pharma and healthcare among NSE's sectoral indices. IT, metals, and auto stocks bore the brunt of the decline, dragging benchmarks lower.

Muted corporate earnings, lacklustre global cues, and premium valuations in index heavyweights all weighed on sentiment. Adding to the pressure was persistent foreign institutional selling, which kept investors on edge. Caution also stemmed from lingering uncertainty around U.S.-India tariff talks ahead of the crucial August 1 deadline, the European Central Banks decision to pause rate cuts, and slowing inflows from domestic institutional investors after a period of strong accumulation. The S&P BSE Sensex tanked 721.08 points or 0.88% to 81,463.09. The Nifty 50 index declined 225.10 points or 0.90% to 24,837. In two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex declined 1.52% while the Nifty fell 1.51%.