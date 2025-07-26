Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Va Tech Wabag wins work order of Rs 380 cr

Va Tech Wabag wins work order of Rs 380 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 10:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

From Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board

Va Tech Wabag has secured secured a Design, Build, Operate ('DBO') order funded by World Bank, worth about Rs 380 crore from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) towards Design, Engineering, Construction and Commissioning (EPC) of Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTPs) with Tertiary Treatment Facility, Biogas Generation, Solar Sludge Drying Beds and Intermediate Pumping Stations along with associated piping works, scheduled to be completed over 30 months, followed by 10 years of Operation and Maintenance (O&M).

These advanced WWTPs, located at four sites in Bommanahalli under the Karnataka Water Security and Disaster Resilience Program, are vital for the region's long-term water sustainability. Utilizing cutting-edge treatment technologies, they enable industrial reuse of tertiary-treated wastewater, reducing freshwater demand and strengthening Bengaluru's water security. The project's green initiative includes anaerobic digestion of sludge to generate biogas, which powers plant operations, lowers external energy use, improves efficiency, and supports broader sustainability goals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bank of Baroda Q1 PAT jumps 2% YoY to Rs 4,542 cr

IRB Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 42.76 crore in the June 2025 quarter

ACME Solar Holdings consolidated net profit rises 9312.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Reliance Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 59.84 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Suraj Estate Developers consolidated net profit declines 29.37% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story