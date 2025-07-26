Va Tech Wabag wins work order of Rs 380 cr

From Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board

Va Tech Wabag has secured secured a Design, Build, Operate ('DBO') order funded by World Bank, worth about Rs 380 crore from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) towards Design, Engineering, Construction and Commissioning (EPC) of Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTPs) with Tertiary Treatment Facility, Biogas Generation, Solar Sludge Drying Beds and Intermediate Pumping Stations along with associated piping works, scheduled to be completed over 30 months, followed by 10 years of Operation and Maintenance (O&M).

These advanced WWTPs, located at four sites in Bommanahalli under the Karnataka Water Security and Disaster Resilience Program, are vital for the region's long-term water sustainability. Utilizing cutting-edge treatment technologies, they enable industrial reuse of tertiary-treated wastewater, reducing freshwater demand and strengthening Bengaluru's water security. The project's green initiative includes anaerobic digestion of sludge to generate biogas, which powers plant operations, lowers external energy use, improves efficiency, and supports broader sustainability goals.