TVS Motor Company launches TVS Raider 125 in Sri Lanka

Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
TVS Motor Company launched its feature-rich TVS Raider 125 in Sri Lanka. The sporty motorcycle comes with first-inclass features such as an LCD digital speedometer, 3V iTouch Start, Animalistic LED headlamp and first-in-segment under-seat storage.

The TVS Raider is equipped with a powerful 125cc engine that delivers a perfect balance of power and efficiency for a smooth, thrilling ride, complemented by its sharp, aggressive styling that makes it a head-turner on the road. It features an advanced digital console that provides real-time information, including fuel efficiency, speed and helmet reminder, ensuring riders are always informed. Designed for comfort and superior handling, the TVS Raider is ideal for both short city rides and longer journeys, while its advanced safety features, including disc brakes, ensure maximum control and safety on every ride.

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 6:20 PM IST

