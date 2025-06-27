India's horticulture output 3.66% in last fiscal year

India's horticulture crop production is estimated to have edged up by 3.66 per cent in the 2024-25 crop year to 3,677.24 lakh tonnes, driven largely by higher yields in fruits and vegetables, according to the second advance estimates released by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The area under horticulture crops also expanded from 290.86 lakh hectares last year to 292.67 lakh hectares this year.

