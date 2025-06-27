China's Shanghai Composite index ends 0.70% lower

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday despite U.S. President Donald Trump announcing a trade deal with China on rare earths and hinting at a major upcoming deal with India.

The ceasefire between Iran and Israel continued to hold and weak U.S. data fueled rate cut hopes, helping limit regional losses.

Gold dipped over 1 percent below $3,300 per ounce and the dollar index hovered near its lowest level since March 2022 ahead of the U.S. May Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data due later in the session.

Oil was on track for its worst weekly loss since March as supply concerns eased.