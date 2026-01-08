Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's import-cut, export-push and domestic manufacturing thrust is aimed at making it the world's third-largest economy while enhancing self-relian

India's import-cut, export-push and domestic manufacturing thrust is aimed at making it the world's third-largest economy while enhancing self-relian

Image
Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is pushing for a decisive shift in India's economic strategy trim imports, ramp up exports and promote fast-tracking of domestic manufacturing to position India as the world's third-largest economy.

He pitches that decreasing the dependence on imported products, especially crude oil and high-value components, would strengthen local industries, conserve foreign exchange, and give it much-needed resilience. He cites innovative ideas such as those of converting farm waste to bio-bitumen for road construction as one way to cut imports of crude oil while offering an ecological dividend in the bargain.

India pursues trade diversification in view of negotiating free trade agreements, backing exporters for a break-in into new markets. Government efforts to support exporters participation in international fairs and incentives for MSMEs are continuously being pursued to widen India's presence in world trade.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FRAI Urges Govt to Reconsider Sharp Tax Hike on Legal Tobacco

Board of Bartronics India approves acquisition of up to 51% in Shree Naga Narasimha

Promax Power receives LoA from Hubli Electricity Supply Company

R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems jumps 13% in ten days

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story